OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 04
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Mickelson's streak of 26 years in the top 50 comes to an end

Li Haotong of China, left, and Phil Mickelson of the United States chat before they tee off for the HSBC Champions golf tournament at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Li gave the home crowd plenty to cheer Thursday with an 8-under 64 to build a one-shot lead in the HSBC Champions. Li practically grew up with this World Golf Championship, posing with Phil Mickelson as a junior 10 years ago and threatening to win in 2015 at age 20. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

Li Haotong of China, left, and Phil Mickelson of the United States chat before they tee off for the HSBC Champions golf tournament at the Sheshan International Golf Club in Shanghai on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Li gave the home crowd plenty to cheer Thursday with an 8-under 64 to build a one-shot lead in the HSBC Champions. Li practically grew up with this World Golf Championship, posing with Phil Mickelson as a junior 10 years ago and threatening to win in 2015 at age 20. (Ng Han Guan/AP)

DOUG FERGUSON, AP Golf Writer
Originally Published: November 4, 2019 1:33 p.m.

SHANGHAI — The streak ended with little fanfare, and that was just fine with Phil Mickelson.

He slashed his way to a tie for 28th in the HSBC Champions, with only 100 or so fans following along. Mickelson played his last nine holes right behind Rory McIlroy, but only because Lefty was in the first group to tee off on the back nine. He signed for a 68 in his final round of the year.

The number that stands out is No. 51, his position this week in the Official World Golf Ranking.

For the first time in nearly 26 years — 1,353 weeks to be exact — Mickelson is no longer among the top 50 in the world.

"It was a good run," Mickelson said Sunday. "Unfortunately, the last eight months I played terribly and have fallen out. But I'll get back in there."

The question is whether anyone can ever match it.

Jordan Spieth was not quite 4 months old when Mickelson first cracked the top 50 on Nov. 23, 1993, with a runner-up finish in the Casio World Open. Deane Beman was the commissioner of the PGA Tour.

Rory McIlroy compared Mickelson's streak to Tiger Woods going 142 starts on the PGA Tour over seven years without missing a cut.

"Being top 50 in the world since 1993, that means no injuries, no breaks, that is nothing," McIlroy said. "Play your game, keep going."

That's all Mickelson has done.

He never reached No. 1 in the world, mainly because of Woods, partly because Mickelson was not on top of his game when Woods fell off and created an opportunity. Then again, Mickelson never won a PGA Tour money title or was voted PGA Tour player of the year.

His hallmark is consistently great play, and it is unrivaled.

"It's pretty amazing given he was there into his 40s like that, with how much time is taken from golf with your family," Spieth said. "You're not as sharp because you're not doing it as often. I give him more credit in the last seven to 10 years."

Mickelson nearly fell out at the start of 2018, and then he ran off four straight top 10s, culminating with his third World Golf Championships title in Mexico City. He reached No. 17 with his victory at the Pebble Beach Pro-Am in February — his seventh win in his 40s, including a major — and was hopeful of a big year.

He hasn't finished better than a tie for 18th since then.

McIlroy is completing his 11th year in the top 50 — he first cracked the top 50 with a runner-up finish in Hong Kong in 2008 — and that's now the longest current streak. For everyone else but Mickelson, it seemed something always would go wrong, whether it was injury (Woods) or a spell of bad play (Adam Scott, Sergio Garcia, Justin Rose).

No one thought Woods would drop from the top 50 — much less No. 1, a spot he twice held for five straight years — until his personal life imploded and then his legs broke down, and his streak of 15 years in the top 50 ended in 2011.

The secret?

It starts with great golf, and Mickelson is among the best to ever play.

"You have to have good balance," Mickelson said. "Amy (his wife) is a big part of that, having a good balance of family and playing schedule, so when I do play I'm focused. Having kids on the road early in my career was a big thing.

"For the most part, it's having the desire to work on it, and having passion for it and love it and enjoying it and competing."

McIlroy believes the record can be matched, and he thinks it goes beyond staying injury-free. McIlroy had back trouble very early in his career, and he missed a chunk of time in early 2017 with a rib injury, only the second time he went through an entire year without winning.

"I would have said that a few years ago," McIlroy said about injuries. "But I feel as good as I ever have."

He also is 30. What will he say 10 years from now?

"Hopefully, what Tom Brady says," McIlroy replied, referring to the 42-year-old New England Patriots quarterback. "I feel better than when I came into the league."

McIlroy says a family and shifting priorities could become more of an obstacle than injuries, which impresses him about Mickelson.

Spieth is more impressed with Mickelson having played on the last 24 teams for the Ryder Cup and Presidents Cup, another streak that is ending. Mickelson qualified for 19 consecutive teams and only recently had to rely on a pick. But those streaks go hand in hand.

"You're not going to make teams if you're not top 50, or top 20 even," Mickelson said.

That's where Mickelson could be found for three weeks shy of 26 years, and even though the streak is done, Mickelson says he is not.

He already is talking about making the next Ryder Cup team.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

McIlroy wins HSBC Champions in a playoff over Schauffele
On The Fringe: 82 and 26, the standards of Woods and Mickelson
Fitzpatrick takes 1-shot lead over McIlroy in Shanghai
Li delights home crowd, takes lead in Shanghai
Woods to play with No. 1 and 2 in the world at US Open

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries