Looking at love's longevity: Prescott Center for the Arts presents ‘Annapurna’ as first Stage Too show of the season

Prescott Center for the Arts takes an intimate look at the longevity of love, as well as divorce, in its next play, Sharr White’s “Annapurna.”

The first Stage Too show of the season, it stars Robyn Allen and Albert Hendeaux and it presents audiences with the question of whether people can ever stop loving someone once they really love them, said director Catherine Miller-Hahn. It contains strong language, mixing it with comedy and compassion bringing the best as well as the worst of the characters’ relationship as well as redemption, Miller-Hahn said.

It’s such a relatable show and her personal relationship is part of her inspiration for her character of Emma, Allen said.

“I’ve walked in the shoes of this character in some ways,” she said. “It’s personal.”

Hendeaux, who plays Ulysses, said he gets a lot of his inspiration from his brother. There’s a moment in the show where Ulysses says he remembers how strong he used to be, and his own brother was a star athlete who has lost a lot of his strength, he said.

White likes to put some mystery in his plays, and this one is no different, Miller-Hahn said. In this one, Emma walked out on her cowboy poet husband Ulysses in the middle of the night 20 years ago, and it’s not understood why she left until the end of the play, she said.

When Miller-Hahn gave him the play to read, Hendeaux said he couldn’t put it down. It was just so raw and he felt it was something he had to do, he said. As for Allen, even though there’s a lot going on with the PCA right now, she’s a storyteller at heart, and this is a story that’s good, she can relate to and hits her personally, she said. People are always asking things like what the key to marriage and long-term love are, and all of those kinds of questions are addressed in a beautiful way in this play, Allen said.

Photo Gallery 'Annapurna' production at Stage Too Prescott Center for the Arts takes an intimate look at the longevity of love, as well as divorce, in its next play, Sharr White’s “Annapurna.” The play will take place at 7:30 p.m. Nov. 7-9, Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23; and at 2 p.m. Nov. 10, 17 and 24, 2019. (Courtesy images)

As the organization’s executive director, she said it’s tempting to play up the beautiful writing and important message of the play. But she also wants to bring up its comedic elements and how hilarious it is, Allen said.

“That’s the thing that gets missed,” she said, noting that it’s such a human show and with all of the tragedies people deal with in their lives, they also deal with comedy.

“Annapurna” shows at Prescott Center for the Arts’ Stage Too, located in the alley behind the theater which is at 208 N. Marina St., starting at 7:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday, Nov. 7-9, Nov. 14-16 and Nov. 21-23; and at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 10, 17 and 24. There is also a pre-show with live music that starts a half hour before each performance, except for the Sunday, Nov. 17, showing. Tickets are $17.



This show had the hardest casting choice she’s ever had to make while directing a show at Prescott Center for the Arts, Miller-Hahn said.

“…I’ve been directing here since 1990, these were the strongest auditions I’ve ever had, where people came out wanting these roles because this play is that good,” she said. “It was so hard to choose, really hard to choose.”

Two-person plays are fascinating from an artistic point of view, Miller-Hahn said. There’s no third character that can come in and give either of them a chance to go backstage for a breather, she said. That’s what makes Stage Too so important though, is because actors get such good experience to work on material like that, Miller-Hahn said.

It also gives the audience something different, said Prescott Center for the Arts Executive Director Robyn Allen. One of the show’s actors, Allen said Stage Too gives the audience a film-like experience because it’s right in their faces. The show’s other actor, Albert Hendeaux, agreed.

“It’s very cinematic. You can be very personal, intimate, quiet. They hear all of it, they see all of you,” Hendeaux said. “You don’t have that ability on the main stage.”

For more information about Prescott Center for the Arts or “Annapurna,” or to purchase tickets, visit www.pca-az.net. Tickets are also available at the door.