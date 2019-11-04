Letter: My right
Editor: I am disappointed and even disgusted about the lies and hateful letters printed about Trump. Case in point, an Oct. 8 letter. It states “Trump is Hitler-like. He doesn’t kill but incites others to violence.” The media and hateful liberal groups are the ones that incite violence not Trump. Also, “He foments the basest instincts of whites, prompting bigotry against and denigration of minorities.” As President, he has done more to help minorities than the past several presidents. And the whooper, he states “he conned the working poor to believe job losses are due to China and Mexico.” The number of workers is at an all-time high and unemployment is at a 50-year low.
People have their right to voice their opinion, but not lies and propaganda. Thank you. I needed get this off my chest.
John Beal
Dewey
