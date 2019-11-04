Letter: Leadership
Editor: Recently I gave thought to the current leadership and past leadership of the City of Prescott. I read The Daily Courier, many past editions, in general and then focused on the opinion section of the same newspaper.
Primarily what I was looking for were, in the opinion of the newspaper and of those who contributed to the opinion section of the newspaper the thoughts of those who believed that prior leadership and possibly the current leadership have made mistakes covering a variety of subjects that affected the City of Prescott and its residents in an unfavorable way. Then the thought occurred to me that none of the prior nor current leadership can be held responsible for those decisions made. That’s one reason why we as residents need to be more involved with “all” the decisions made that affect our wonderful and beautiful city.
Dusty Rhodes
Prescott
