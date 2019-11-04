Jackson: A plea for action from Pelosi

Following is a copy of the letter I wrote to Nancy Pelosi on September 3, 2019. Meanwhile, it’s gratifying to see that impeachment proceedings are continuing apace in the House of Representatives.

Dear Speaker Pelosi:

It’s with a heavy heart that I write to you based on your reluctance to embrace impeachment proceedings against President Trump, as his actions tear at the very heart of our nation’s constitutional fabric.

Trump is a moral cripple whose egocentrism is truly astounding and, thanks to an adoring base of supporters and a lapdog GOP Senate majority, he has continually managed to prevail in getting his way. His prodigious lies somehow have kept him afloat, and his “best buddy” association with the likes of Putin and Kim Jong-un have been disgusting — and dangerous to our nation’s welfare — as he goes about fashioning one-on-one alliances with those sworn enemies while refusing to even let his own circle of “advisers” in on the secrets of said talks. Transparency thus is non-existent to the American people, as he also has the strange habit as displayed in Helsinki of favoring an enemy’s word over that of his own intelligence advisers.

And then there are people such as Mitch McConnell, who won’t even allow hearings much less votes, on such matters as Supreme Court nominees including denying a Senate vote on legislation that would require notification to the FBI when foreigners seek to further a U.S. federal election candidate’s chances through funding or illegal influence of the U.S. electorate. Hey, it worked with the help of the Russians in 2016, so the choice is to leave the door open for the re-election of Trump and who knows others because it worked then for the GOP cause and thus should be good for another go-around.

The Senate’s clout, incidentally, strikes a blow against representative democracy as solons from, say, Wyoming and North Dakota share equal footing with, say, those from New York and California. And that “every vote counts” mantra in elections is flawed, too, except when it comes to the U.S. Supreme Court. We need look no further than 2000 when the justices — in the case of Bush v. Gore — went for ceasing the counting in Florida and awarded the presidency to George Bush by a 5-4 margin. And the outmoded Electoral College represents an off-shoot that has periodically dinged the Democrats.

So please don’t be a party to the traitorous protectionism displayed by the likes of Mitch McConnell and William Barr, who along with the Senate’s Republican toadies will be in lockstep while undoubtedly refraining from convicting him in a trial following a successful impeachment vote in the House. So I think you owe it to the very soul of the nation, through an impeachment proceeding, to at least go on record in denouncing the man’s totally self-serving actions.

Meanwhile, it wouldn’t surprise me at all to learn that Trump envisions himself as a future face on Mount Rushmore. No, wait. That probably won’t ever come about, as there might not be space on the mountain to include a companion likeness of his best friend, Vladimir Putin. Pity.

(signed) A VERY concerned citizen,

Jerry W. Jackson

Contact the columnist at editorial@prescottaz.com.