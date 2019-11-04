Free Movie Night: Robot & Frank, Nov. 6
Adults can enjoy a free screening of Robot & Frank at the Prescott Public Library, 215 E. Goodwin St. from 5 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 6.
An award-winning comedy with a star-studded cast. Set in the near future, an ex-jewel thief (Frank Langella) receives a gift from his son, a robot butler (voiced by Peter Sarsgaard) programmed to look after him, but soon the two companions try their luck as a heist team. Also starring Susan Sarandon, James Marsdon and Liv Tyler. Rated PG-13.
Light refreshments provided. Open captions will be shown. Presented with funding from Friends of the Prescott Public Library.
For more information, visit prescottlibrary.info or call 928-777-1500.
