Donate to the United Animal Friends annual rummage sale through Nov. 15
Originally Published: November 4, 2019 3:34 p.m.
Donations for the United Animal Friends annual Rummage Sale can be dropped off at 428 N. Mount Vernon in Prescott (north end of Mount Vernon, formerly Fortner Aerospace Manufacturing) from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays through Friday, Nov. 15.
Donations are tax deductible. Please no mattresses, TVs, large appliances, large electronics, liquids or hazardous materials.
For more information and for an exact list of collection days and times, visit the United Animal Friends Facebook page.
