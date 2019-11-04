OFFERS
Booker scores 40 as Suns hand 76ers 1st loss, 114-109
NBA

Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio, center right, shoots over Philadelphia 76ers guard Raul Neto (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

Phoenix Suns guard Ricky Rubio, center right, shoots over Philadelphia 76ers guard Raul Neto (19) during the first half of an NBA basketball game Monday, Nov. 4, 2019, in Phoenix. (AP Photo/Ross D. Franklin)

DAVID BRANDT Associated Press
Originally Published: November 4, 2019 10:07 p.m.

PHOENIX — Devin Booker scored 40 points, Ricky Rubio added 21 points and 10 assists, and the Phoenix Suns beat the NBA's final undefeated team by knocking off the Philadelphia 76ers 114-109 on Monday night.

Phoenix (5-2) is three games over .500 for the first time in more than four years. The surprising Suns are on a three-game winning streak and off to their best seven-game start since 2013.

Booker, serenaded with MVP chants from the home crowd in the fourth quarter, has 6,003 points in his career. He's the eighth-youngest player in NBA history to reach 6,000. The fifth-year guard, who turned 23 last week, finished 15 of 19 from the field, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range, and 7 of 7 on free throws.

Phoenix pushed ahead 100-93 midway through the final quarter, but the lead quickly disappeared and Al Horford tied the game when he came flying down the lane for a one-handed, putback slam.

From that point, it was back and forth until the Suns went up in the final few minutes when Booker and Kelly Oubre Jr. made big buckets to put them in front for good.

Playing without suspended star Joel Embiid, the Sixers (5-1) were led by Horford's 32 points. Horford tied a career high with five 3-pointers and shot 13 of 20 from the field. Tobias Harris added 24 points and Furkan Korkmaz had 20.

Horford nailed a 27-foot 3 at the buzzer to put the 76ers ahead 61-55 at halftime. The 13-year veteran shot 6 of 7 from the field in the first half, including 3 of 4 from 3-point range.

Embiid served the second game of his two-game suspension for an altercation with Minnesota's Karl Anthony-Towns last week. The 7-foot center is eligible to return when the 76ers travel to face the Jazz on Wednesday.

TIP-INS

76ers: G/F Shake Milton didn't play because of a bone bruise and mild sprain in his left knee. ... Ben Simmons had five steals in the first half and finished with seven.

Suns: G Ty Jerome missed his seventh straight game to start his rookie season because of a right ankle sprain. ... The Suns trailed by six at halftime despite shooting 55 percent from the field. ... Booker scored the Suns' first 11 points of the third quarter and 16 in the period. ... Aron Baynes finished with 15 points, seven rebounds and six assists.

UP NEXT

Suns: Host the Miami Heat on Thursday.

Contact
