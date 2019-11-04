Bomb threat leads to building evacuations in downtown Tucson
TUCSON — Three buildings in downtown Tucson that were evacuated after a bomb threat have reopened.
Tucson police spokesman Ray Smith says employees and visitors have been given the go-ahead to re-enter the Pima County Superior Court and two other county administrative buildings.
A "suspicious package" reportedly found inside the court building around 8:30 a.m. was removed by police bomb technicians by mid-day.
Smith says the surrounding streets have also reopened.
Investigators are still trying to determine what is in the package.
Local television outlets livestreamed footage on social media showing officers outside one of the buildings.
Media outlets also shared images on Twitter of numerous employees and visitors standing outside.
