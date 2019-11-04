Arizona couple accused of running a stolen goods operation
GILBERT — Police in Gilbert say a couple is in custody for allegedly running an interstate stolen goods operation that took in more than $2.7 million from online sales.
They say 42-year-old Zach Robbins and his 47-year-old wife Jie Robbins were arrested Friday after a search warrant was served at their home.
The couple has been booked into jail on suspicion of trafficking stolen property, money laundering and illegal control of an enterprise.
It was unclear Sunday if either has a lawyer yet.
Police say the arrests culminate a three-month investigation.
Detectives reported finding up to $750,000-worth of stolen over-the-counter health and beauty products inside the Robbins' home.
Police believe the married couple has been conducting interstate sales of stolen property for more than four years.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: