Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 04
Weather  43.0 weather icon
37 pounds of marijuana seized on I-40
2 arrested after deputy smells ‘overwhelming odor’ coming from vehicle

Javier Castillo-Arias, 30, and Marco Castillo, 28, were arrested after 37 pounds of marijuana was found in a vehicle they were both traveling in on Oct. 30, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

By The Daily Courier
Originally Published: November 4, 2019 3:25 p.m.

Two men have been booked into the Yavapai County jail after law enforcement discovered 37 pounds of marijuana in a vehicle they were traveling in along Interstate 40 on Oct. 30.

A Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office (YCSO) deputy decided to pull the vehicle over for equipment and moving violations in the Ash Fork area just after 10 p.m. It took about a mile of flashing police lights before the vehicle, a 2013 Chevrolet Traverse with Oklahoma plates, was fully pulled over by its driver, the deputy reported.

The two men in the SUV were 30-year-old Javier Castillo-Arias, the driver, and 28-year-old Marcos Castillo.

During a conversation with Castillo-Arias, the deputy could smell an “overwhelming odor” of raw marijuana coming from inside the vehicle, the release states.

Castillo-Arias told the deputy he was travelling with his cousin, Castillo, and they were heading to Oklahoma. But in a separate interview, Castillo identified Castillo-Arias as his brother and both had different versions of their travel plans, YCSO reported. Neither possessed a medical marijuana card.

Given the odor in the SUV and the deputy’s belief that the two men were lying about their plans, the deputy searched the vehicle, YCSO reported.

photo

Thirty seven 1-pound packages of marijuana found in a vehicle traveling along Interstate 40 in the Ash Fork area on Oct. 30, 2019. (YCSO/Courtesy)

In the rear cargo area, the deputy found a large blue duffel bag containing numerous vacuum-sealed packages of marijuana. Two more bags held additional packages of marijuana for a total of 37 1-pound packages, YCSO reported. The deputy also found about 10 grams of marijuana in the front center console of the vehicle.

Castillo-Arias and Castillo declined to answer the deputy’s questions following the seizure. Both men are being held on $60,000 bonds.

