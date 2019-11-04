At-large python found in West Virginia by letter carrier
RICHWOOD, W.Va. — An 11-foot python that was on the loose in West Virginia was found about a month after it got out of its tank, broke through a window screen and slithered outside.
Richwood Police Chief Charles Burkhamer says a letter carrier saw the snake laying out in the sun next to a roadway about a block away from where it escaped a month ago.
Authorities had been scouring the area trying to find the reptile and Richwood residents had been notified to keep watch over small children and house pets.
Burkhamer said he faced a practical question as he looked at the massive snake on the side of the road.
“What am I going to do with it?” he wondered. “We didn’t have a dog crate big enough.”
So Burkhamer stuck the snake in a trash can for safe keeping until it could be returned to its owner, who said the python was a bit skinnier than it had been before it got out.
The owner has been asked to register the animal with state officials and reinforce the reptile’s tank so it doesn’t break free again.
A 15-foot-python that escaped in Morgantown in May still has not been found. In that case, the snake escaped from its owner’s truck and made its way into the woods. The 19-year-old owner has been charged with allowing an animal to run at large.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving time?
- Dead body found in remote area outside Cottonwood
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: