Yoga for the 4th Trimester, Nov. 5

Arizona's Children Association, Family Education and Support Services presents Yoga for the 4th Trimester at The Yoga Room, 119 Grove Avenue in Prescott from 8:30 to 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The 4th trimester is the tender few months following birth. It is a time of huge adjustment and upheaval for both mother and baby and a time where it is important (but sometimes difficult) to practice self care. Yoga instructor Amber Aten brings compassion and love for the experience of new motherhood to create a space for self care after childbirth. Take this time to fill your well and nurture yourself. This class will inspire you to use simple techniques that you can add to your day-to-day rhythm to feel supported through the practice of yoga.

This class is free and open to the public, but registration is required. Supported by First Things First, Arizona's best resource for helping children and families.

To register, contact FESS Yavapai at fessyavapai@arizonaschildren.org or call 928-443-1991 ext. 2040.

For more information, visit arizonaschildren.org.

