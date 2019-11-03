Yavapai County board to discuss construction costs for new jail

On the heels of approving a jail-related property-tax increase this past summer, the Yavapai County Board of Supervisors will discuss this week how best to finance the construction costs for a new Prescott Criminal Justice Facility.

Among the issues on the Board of Supervisors agenda on Wednesday, Nov. 6, is a study session to hear options for financing the estimated $68.5 million needed for a new Yavapai County Prescott Criminal Justice Facility Project along Prescott Lakes Parkway.

County Administrator Phil Bourdon explained that the Board of Supervisors previously approved an additional $8.5 million tax levy that will raise money annually for two main purposes: $4 million a year to go toward the cost of a new 144-bed jail in Prescott; and $4.5 million to go to pay down liabilities with the Public Safety Personnel Retirement System (PSPRS).

This week, the board will hear a report from Stifel Financial consultants on the county’s options for financing the jail project.

Among the options is a 20-year bond issue that would allow the county to borrow the money upfront, to be paid off through the property tax revenue.

Bourdon said Wednesday’s presentation by Stifel is the start of the board’s discussion about financing options. “They will basically give the board an overview on how to finance the project,” he said. “This is the kick-off of that.”

Bourdon anticipates that the supervisors could then opt to bring the Stifel firm on to help prepare for the bond issue.

The new Prescott Criminal Justice Facility is being planned on land the county owns along Prescott Lakes Parkway, near the existing Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center.

In other action, the Board of Supervisors will:

• Consider the sale of the Sheriff’s Office K-9 dog “Gemma” to Jarrod Winfrey for $1. The K-9 dog has been retired from service, effective Aug. 25.

• Hear a presentation by Beya Thayer, executive director of the Yavapai Justice and Mental Health Coalition, regarding initiatives and outcomes that deal with people experiencing mental health and substance use concerns who intersect with the justice system.

• Conduct a closed-door executive session to discuss “negotiations for the purchase, sale or lease of county properties adjacent to Yavapai Downs in Prescott Valley.”

The regular Board of Supervisors meeting is set for 9 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6 at the Yavapai County Administration Building, 1015 Fair St.

