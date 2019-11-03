Witucki: Street shines, but neighborhood has changed

I am what actor Bob McGrath would call a “Sesame Seed” — an adult who grew up watching “Sesame Street” in its early days. The show celebrates its 50th anniversary on Nov. 10, and boy do I feel old. No, I don’t watch it anymore, but I’ve been known to hum a rare tune from it once in a while.

Why was “Sesame” so successful? There are many reasons, but let’s focus on one that may not be so obvious. It was touched upon in the recent Life Magazine special publication devoted to the show. Here’s a quote from the introduction that says it all:

“When ‘Sesame Street’ began in 1969, there was just one (non-PBS) network television show devoted to children — ‘Captain Kangaroo.’ Fifty years later there are entire networks devoted to 24-hour children’s programming.”

Back in the 1960s, the internet wasn’t available, and many people still only had 4 or 5 television stations that they could watch. It’s easy to see how “Sesame” could make an impact at a time when color television was a bit of a novelty. It was a fast-paced, humorous show with puppets, songs and animation that didn’t look like the typical PBS show. Like the classic Disney films, it managed to amuse just about everyone in the family.

That was then…and this is now. Some of us have more than 100 television channels that we can choose from — not to mention podcasts and other internet productions. “Sesame” is just one of many good children’s shows on television, and because of this, its impact (in the U.S. at least) is nothing like it was back in the day. There are so many options now that it’s difficult for any television show to make a big impact on society.

The internet has probably replaced TV as the “great time-killer” for Americans, including our youth. Today it’s not too unusual to see very young children watching videos on their phones. That’s kind of scary when you realize how much garbage is potentially available for those children to view on those same phones.

The creators of “Sesame” and many other kids’ shows have one quality that I hope they never lose — the desire to improve children’s lives. We obviously can’t count on the internet to always have our children’s best interests at heart. There are many safe websites for kids, but I don’t think any of them have matched the impact that “Sesame” has had. I hope that will change someday.

Until then, I can always play my “Bert and Ernie Sing Along” record when the nostalgia bug bites.



Steve Witucki is community editor for The Daily Courier of the Prescott News Network. Email him at switucki@prescottaz.com or call 928-445-3333, ext. 1104.