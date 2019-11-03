OFFERS
Sun, Nov. 03
Weather  43.0
Through the mail: Talk touches on Grand Canyon's post office history

Marjory Sente talked about the postal history of the Grand Canyon at the Sharlot Hall Museum Saturday, Nov. 2. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

Marjory Sente talked about the postal history of the Grand Canyon at the Sharlot Hall Museum Saturday, Nov. 2. (Jason Wheeler/Courier)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 3, 2019 7:22 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, November 3, 2019 9:29 PM

With this year being the 150th anniversary of the Powell Expedition and the 100th anniversary of the Grand Canyon being a national park, Marjory Sente gave a presentation on its postal history at the Sharlot Hall Museum Saturday, Nov. 2, in a presentation titled “Viewing the Grand Canyon with a Philatelic Eye.”

The first two post offices in the area were located about 15 miles of where Grand Canyon Village is today, Sente said. The first, Tolfree, was open from 1894 to 1897 and the second, Tourist, was open from 1897 to 1899, she said. The first and only known piece of mail from around this time came from the Tolfree office and is dated June 1895, Sente said.

“It’s written to a Ms. Estelle Williamson and the individual who wrote this said we’re now at the camp and ready to see the Grand Canyon,” she said. “They were planning to go down the next morning.”

The letter is signed “mama” and through some research, Sente said she discovered that it was written by Martha Burton Williamson.

After the Tourist office closed in 1899, there was no mail service at the Grand Canyon until 1902, she said. Even if someone bought a post card at the Bright Angel Hotel, it had to be taken somewhere to a place that had mail service, Sente said.

The period without mail service ended when the train could finally come from the South Rim, which happened in 1901, she said. The first trip via train from Williams to the Grand Canyon was on Sept. 17, 1901 with the train carrying 30 passengers and a bundle of mail. It wouldn’t be until the following year until the Grand Canyon Post Office was established on March 14, 1902. The earliest known letter from this post office was from April 18 of that year.

“The writer was quick to say the canyon is grand but the hotel accomodations left a lot to be desired,” Sente said, adding it was written by Nelly Peery Price.

In 1919 when the Grand Canyon became a national park, a letter bore a message complaining about the crowd size, she said. In that first year, attendance was 38,000 people, compared to the past year’s attendance that exceeded six million, Sente said.

Additionally, the Grand Canyon is also the only place in the United States where mules deliver the mail, she said. It happens at the Supai Post Office, which has been in operation since 1896, and Phantom Ranch.

