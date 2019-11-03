Sheriff: Woman sold medical excuse notes to students
EVANS, La. — Authorities in Louisiana say a woman who worked at a medical clinic has been arrested for selling fake doctor’s notes to high school students so they can get out of class.
News outlets report 52-year-old Belinda Gail Fondren was charged with filing or maintaining false public records.
Vernon Parish Sheriff Sam Craft says Fondren was selling medical excuses for $20 each. He says two students at Evans High School in Evans, Louisiana received excuses on 14 occasions.
Deputies said a physician received a call from Vernon Parish School Board about the absence notes. He told deputies that he didn’t treat the students nor did he authorize the excuses.
Craft says Fondren worked in a clerical position at the clinic.
It’s unclear whether Fondren has an attorney.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: