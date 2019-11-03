PUSD Student of the Week: Laynee Massey
Laynee Massey is new to Territorial Early Childhood Center, but has already made many friends with her beautiful smile and big heart. She comes to school ready to learn and have fun! Laynee is a natural leader and very caring, which makes her a great friend to all.
Her thoughtful nature continues from the classroom to all parts of her life. She is a great help at home with her two little brothers. Laynee says that she enjoys helping her family with chores around the house. She loves animals and has a cat and two dogs.
When Laynee is not at school or helping her family, she enjoys bouncing on her pogo stick, cheerleading and reading. Laynee’s favorite place is the beach. You can find her soaking up the sun and combing the beach for sea shells.
We are so proud to have Laynee in our Cougar Cub Family!
— Information provided by Territorial Early Childhood Center
