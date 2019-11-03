OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 03
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

PUSD Student of the Week: Laynee Massey

Laynee Massey

Laynee Massey

Originally Published: November 3, 2019 5:25 p.m.

Laynee Massey is new to Territorial Early Childhood Center, but has already made many friends with her beautiful smile and big heart. She comes to school ready to learn and have fun! Laynee is a natural leader and very caring, which makes her a great friend to all.

Her thoughtful nature continues from the classroom to all parts of her life. She is a great help at home with her two little brothers. Laynee says that she enjoys helping her family with chores around the house. She loves animals and has a cat and two dogs.

When Laynee is not at school or helping her family, she enjoys bouncing on her pogo stick, cheerleading and reading. Laynee’s favorite place is the beach. You can find her soaking up the sun and combing the beach for sea shells.

We are so proud to have Laynee in our Cougar Cub Family!

— Information provided by Territorial Early Childhood Center

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chino Valley Student of the Week: Zariah Rosas
CVUSD Student of the Week: Serenity Carlson
Student of the Week: Deklyn
Territorial Early Childhood Center volunteers important
CVUSD Student of the Week: Darletta Haverstock

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries