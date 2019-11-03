OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 04
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prosthetic leg sought for duck after fox attack

Faith, a Mallard duck who lost her leg to a fox attack last year, is shown in Gardiner, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2019. Loni Hamner, who recently adopted Faith, is trying to arrange for her to be fitted with a prosthetic leg. (AP Photo/Loni Hamner)

Faith, a Mallard duck who lost her leg to a fox attack last year, is shown in Gardiner, Maine, on Oct. 25, 2019. Loni Hamner, who recently adopted Faith, is trying to arrange for her to be fitted with a prosthetic leg. (AP Photo/Loni Hamner)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 3, 2019 11:55 p.m.

GARDINER, Maine — It looks like a duck, quacks like a duck, and — if it gets a prosthetic leg — will once again walk like a duck.

Loni Hamner, of Gardiner, recently adopted a female Mallard duck that was left with one leg and a stump after being attacked by a fox last year. Hamner says the duck she’s named Faith can hop and hobble around, but she wants her “to have a good, duck quality of life and do all the things ducks like to do.”

The Bangor Daily News reports that a query on the Maine Poultry Connection Facebook page led Hamner to the University of Maine Advanced Structure and Composites Center.

Lab manager Paul Bussiere says he’ll create a prosthetic leg for Faith for free in his spare time.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Fowl weather friends: Arkansas students print 3-D duck leg
Letter: Trump
Pet Focus: Miss Kitty's - Kobi Duck Girl
What happened to dealing in good faith?
Moore: Divers vs. Dabblers —what’s the difference?

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries