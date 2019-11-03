Photo: BASIS Prescott wins cycling championship; Badgers finish 2nd

The BASIS Prescott cycling team poses for a photo after taking first place overall with 4,130 points to claim the Arizona Interscholastic Cycling League title Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at White Tank Mountain Regional Park in Waddell.

The Prescott Badgers were second overall with 4,041 points. Theodore Fabian of BASIS Prescott was third overall with a 1:27:51.09 time, while Nathan Bigelow was sixth overall. For the Badgers, Reilly Phelan was third overall with a 1:23:56.58 time and Zaydie Croy was fourth.

For more information on the league, visit arizonamtb.org.