Photo: BASIS Prescott wins cycling championship; Badgers finish 2nd
Mountain Biking
The BASIS Prescott cycling team poses for a photo after taking first place overall with 4,130 points to claim the Arizona Interscholastic Cycling League title Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, at White Tank Mountain Regional Park in Waddell.
The Prescott Badgers were second overall with 4,041 points. Theodore Fabian of BASIS Prescott was third overall with a 1:27:51.09 time, while Nathan Bigelow was sixth overall. For the Badgers, Reilly Phelan was third overall with a 1:23:56.58 time and Zaydie Croy was fourth.
For more information on the league, visit arizonamtb.org.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- ‘Friday’ actor-comedian John Witherspoon dies at 77
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: