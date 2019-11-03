OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 03
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

No falling back: Why does Arizona opt out of daylight saving?

Most of the country made the traditional "fall back" one hour when daylight saving ended at 2 a.m. Sunday, but clocks in Arizona remained the same. (Photo by Jordan Evans/Cronkite News)

Most of the country made the traditional "fall back" one hour when daylight saving ended at 2 a.m. Sunday, but clocks in Arizona remained the same. (Photo by Jordan Evans/Cronkite News)

By Madeline Nelson, KJZZ/Cronkite News Service
Originally Published: November 3, 2019 9:08 a.m.

PHOENIX – Most Americans adjust their clocks and watches in March and November, but Arizonans don’t. Why don’t we participate in daylight saving time?

Arizona has a long history of opting in and out of daylight saving, which was introduced in 1918 to save fuel during World War I.

It was repealed after the war, but experiments with the idea continued until 1966, when the Uniform Time Act became law. It standardized time zones and called for nationwide daylight savings rules, but states were allowed to opt out of daylight saving. Arizona signed on, but that extra hour of daylight quickly provoked a public outcry.

Calvin Schermerhorn, a history professor at Arizona State University, said Arizona residents and businesses objected to paying for an extra hour of air-conditioning.

“It means shifting the time to when the day is hottest, so citizens promptly said, ‘No, we don’t want that,’ and Arizona opted out,” he said.

But not all of Arizona opted out. Daylight saving time is observed on the vast Navajo Reservation but not on the Hopi Reservation, which is surrounded by Navajo lands.

Daylight Saving Facts From Around The World - Google My Maps

That means someone could drive through three time changes while never leaving the state, according to a Cronkite News article.

So, would it be easier to have one, universal time?

Schermerhorn said human circadian rhythms would throw a wrench in that plan.

“We’ll have to think and act more like computers and less like human beings where we have this internalized, cultural clock,” he said.

For now, Arizona follows its own clock. So does Hawaii, the only other state that doesn’t observe daylight saving time.

Daylight Saving Time ended at 2 a.m. on Sunday, when most Americans made the traditional “fall back” adjustment and set their clocks back one hour – essentially gaining one hour of daylight, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Daylight saving time does not apply here
Why Arizona doesn't observe daylight saving time
When does daylight savings time begin in 2019?
Letter: DST doesn't change amount of daylight
Talk of the Town: Arizona's beef with daylight saving time

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries