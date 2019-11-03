Men’s cross-country team for Eagles wins Cal Pac championship

FRESNO, Calif. — With their California Pacific Conference Championship in question, Embry-Riddle men’s cross-country threw down some of their best work of the season by holding off University of Antelope Valley and UC-Merced in a battle to the finish at the 2019 Cal Pac Championships hosted by UC-Merced.

Grady Kerst was only three seconds away from winning the Cal Pac Runner of the Year honor as he finished in second at 24:59.

The champion Pacific Union’s Justin Roosma outpaced the field by nearly 15 seconds. Both of their times rank as the two fastest finishes in Cal Pac Championship history.

Nicholas Hernandez ran the best race of the season thus far coming in fifth only three seconds behind the third place finisher. Hernandez ran the 8K in 25:17.

The third wave of runners was led by Luke English, who barely out ran UC Merced’s Peter Maciel for sixth. The two battled until the very end, separated by only three seconds.

In the next group, Jacob Kaufmann snuck out eighth by running a 25:49 race, once again only three seconds in front of his trail runner. Austin Luttrell rounded out the scoring for the Eagles with his tenth place finish at 26:05, he outran the eleventh place finisher by four seconds.

Kerst, Hernandez and English are all First Team All-Cal Pac performers for finishing in the Top-7.

The Eagles earn an automatic bid to the NAIA National Championship meet, which will be held on Friday, Nov. 22, in Vancouver, Washington.

Information provided by Embry-Riddle Athletics.