Letter: Eyesore buildings

Editor: Regarding the article that appeared in The Daily Courier on Sept. 24, “Abandoned building catches fire.”

My concern about this article leads me to ask the question, if this building was not only an eyesore but was a threat to other buildings both private and commercial, then why wasn’t the owner previously notified of the above, requiring the owner to make the necessary improvements?

Should the owner decline to make the improvements, the City of Prescott could have requested the services of a contractor. Submit the bill to the owner. Should the owner refuse to pay, place a lien on the property.

Dusty Rhodes

Prescott