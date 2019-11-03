Letter: Campaign finance reform needed
Editor: My name is Jan. I am a retired medical assistant who has lived in the Prescott Valley area for 15 years. It is vitally important to me that Congress pass campaign finance reform legislation. Power must be taken back from the wealthy special interests and given back to “WE THE PEOPLE.” States must also pass common-sense campaign finance regulations. There must be a constitutional amendment to restore the ability of Congress and the states to accomplish this. We must overturn CITIZENS UNITED. Democracy should include all people, not just the wealthy or special interest groups.
Jan Hughes
Prescott Valley
