OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Mon, Nov. 04
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Labrador sworn in at state’s attorney’s office in Chicago

In this photo, Hatty's primary handler and victim witness specialist Stephanie Coehlo, left, holds the black lab as Hatty is sworn in by Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Hatty will provide comfort and assistance to young and mentally disabled victims of sexual assault and violence. (Camille Fine/Chicago Tribune via AP)

In this photo, Hatty's primary handler and victim witness specialist Stephanie Coehlo, left, holds the black lab as Hatty is sworn in by Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Hatty will provide comfort and assistance to young and mentally disabled victims of sexual assault and violence. (Camille Fine/Chicago Tribune via AP)

By Associated Press
Originally Published: November 3, 2019 11:55 p.m.

CHICAGO — It was a real dog of a ceremony this week during a swearing-in at the state’s attorney’s office in Chicago.

The newly sworn-in worker is a Labrador retriever named Hatty. The 2-year-old will be on a 9-to-5 human schedule. But she’s being asked to work like a dog, to just do what comes naturally to most dogs: show affection.

photo

In this Tphoto, Cook County State's Attorney's first facility dog Hatty is sworn in by Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Hatty will provide comfort and assistance to young and mentally disabled victims of sexual assault and violence. (Camille Fine/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Her job is to ease the strain of criminal proceedings on young children and those with mental-health issues who have been victims of assault. She’ll handle up to 200 cases annually.

Hatty is the office’s first emotional-support dog and was trained partly by inmates.

Cook County State’s Attorney Kim Foxx presided over Tuesday’s swearing-in. Hatty stood on her hind legs over a table and placed her paw across a law book as an oath was administered.

photo

In this photo, Hatty's primary handler and victim witness specialist Stephanie Coehlo, left, holds the black lab as Hatty is sworn in by Cook County State's Attorney Kimberly Foxx at the George N. Leighton Criminal Courthouse in Chicago's Little Village neighborhood. Hatty will provide comfort and assistance to young and mentally disabled victims of sexual assault and violence. (Camille Fine/Chicago Tribune via AP)

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Chicago seeks $130K from Smollett for cost of investigation
R. Kelly charged with 10 counts of aggravated sexual abuse
Labrador dog named Lucy saves Oregon man from sex conviction
Yavapai County Attorney Sheila Polk honors employees during annual luncheon
Director for Justice and Mental Health Coalition now in place

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries