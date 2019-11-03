Join the Prescott Valley Police Department for Coffee with a Cop, Nov. 5
Originally Published: November 3, 2019 6 a.m.
The Prescott Valley Police Department invites the community to celebrate its fourth annual Coffee With a Cop at Rafter 11, 2985 Centre Court in Prescott Valley from 1 to 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5.
Coffee with a Cop is a monthly opportunity for town residents to interact with police officers in a casual, non-threatening, friendly environment.
Coffee is free. For more information visit the Prescott Valley Police Department's Facebook page or call 928-772-9267.
