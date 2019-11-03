OFFERS
Founding member of narcotics taskforce group PANT retiring

Shane Reed looks over photos, news articles and other memorabilia dating back to when he started the Prescott Area Narcotics Taskforce – now called Partners Against Narcotics Taskforce. (Max Efrein/Courier)

By Max Efrein | mefrein
Originally Published: November 3, 2019 7:43 p.m.

Updated as of Sunday, November 3, 2019 9:24 PM

There was a time in Yavapai County when drug dealers and users could afford to be reckless.

It was the 1980s and most of the county was still very much rural.

Law enforcement existed, but no local agencies had dedicated staff for narcotics investigations.

“There were a lot of drugs all around at that time,” Yavapai County Sheriff Scott Mascher said. “It was so much more open because no one was investigating it.”

The federal government saw the growing drug culture in the U.S. as a threat to civil society, so the legislature passed the Anti-Drug Abuse Act in 1988. With it came the Byrne Grant program, which aimed to curb narcotics trafficking throughout the country.

Though Byrne grants could be used in several ways, the majority of the funding went to creating multi-jurisdictional task forces. The idea was that through collaboration, law enforcement agencies could more easily go after traffickers whose operations often spanned beyond any single agency’s jurisdiction.

photo

A photo of Shane Reed standing in a marijuana patch he and the other Prescott Area Narcotics Taskforce members discovered while working drug investigations in Yavapai County in the late 1980s. (PANT/Courtesy)

“The important part of a multi-agency drug task force is you take away the borders,” said Shane Reed.

Reed became Prescott Police Department’s first drug investigator in 1987. The department had been hearing news of the growing drug problem in the U.S. and wanted to get ahead of the game.

So, naturally, when Byrne grants became available in ’88, Reed was tasked with applying for the grant and using the money from it to start a Prescott Area Narcotics Taskforce (PANT). Partnering in the effort were the Prescott Police Department, Prescott Valley Police Department, Chino Valley Police Department and Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office.

One detective from each of the agencies was selected to serve full-time on the taskforce. Reed specifically requested them to be single men without children.

“I knew we were going to be working a lot of nights and weekends, and I didn’t want to cause problems with officers who have families,” Reed said.

He ended up with Randal Fricke from Chino Valley, Richard Cox from Prescott Valley and Mascher from the sheriff’s office.

“We were all kids in our early 20s and we were relatively inexperienced police officers put into narcotics,” Mascher said. “Shane was trying to train us without having to re-invent the wheel.”

Much of the training came from the Drug Enforcement Agency and Arizona Department of Public Safety, but Reed was heading the ship.

“[Reed] was the foundation, the supervisor who put all of these things together,” Mascher said.

They quickly saw some success.

“It was actually pretty easy initially to make some drug arrests,” Reed said. “We’d go work downtown at night around the bars, walk down the alley, and it was just wide open. You could just walk up and say ‘Hey man,’ and we could arrest them because they were openly doing drugs. We’d walk through the bars and there were times were I could see a bag of drugs hanging outside of someone’s pocket.”

photo

A photo of Shane Reed with a large amount of money seized by the Prescott Area Narcotics Taskforce in the early 1990s. (PANT/Courtesy)

The drugs of choice in Yavapai County at the time were cocaine and marijuana. Methamphetamine hadn’t quite gained popularity in the western U.S. yet and opioids were mostly underground.

“We still had a little bit of LSD and stuff like that,” Reed said. “Heroin was mainly used by smaller groups of people who kept to themselves, so we didn’t really deal with them a whole lot. Unfortunately, that’s changed over the years.”

By the second year of operation, DPS and law enforcement agencies in the Verde Valley wanted in on the action, so Reed expanded the grant request to include several more partners.

Working under the new name of Partners Against Narcotics Trafficking, the taskforce started making inroads into the larger drug scene by developing reliable informants, coordinating busts throughout the county and going undercover when necessary.

“I had Scott and another detective work undercover in several different businesses,” Reed said. “That helped us get off the ground.”

Part of going undercover also meant looking the part.

“We had mullets and Fu Manchus,” Reed said. “All of that was popular at the time.”

After nearly 5 years of working as PANT’s sergeant, Reed moved on to other career duties with the Prescott Police Department. He then retired from the department to take a job with the Yavapai County Attorney’s Office as an asset forfeiture specialist. This allowed him to once again work with PANT and other investigation units throughout the county.

On Oct. 4, after 44 years of service, Reed decided it was time to let others enforce the law, so he fully retired and is now just a regular citizen of Prescott.

Looking at what PANT has become, he said he’s proud of how much it has grown. He recognizes that the job has both become more difficult and dangerous. He also expressed how important it is to keep up the work the task force does, especially with drugs like fentanyl causing more overdoses than ever before.

“We have to be out there to try to stop some of this,” he said. “We’re still making a difference. No doubt about it.”

Follow Max Efrein on Twitter @mefrein, email him at mefrein@prescottaz.com or call him at 928-445-3333 ext. 1105.

