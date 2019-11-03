Embry-Riddle women’s cross-country claims 5th straight Cal Pac title

FRESNO. Calif. — Just like clockwork the Embry-Riddle women's cross-country team prevailed as the California Pacific Conference's best team for the fifth straight year at the 2019 Cal Pac Championships at Woodward Park hosted by UC-Merced.

The two best runners all year for the Eagles and in the Cal Pac have been Ariana Anderson and Emma Lewis, and they showed why on Friday.

The two ran at the front of the pack in the 5K race putting together two of the fastest races ever at the championship. Anderson finished at 18:35 which is slower than her blistering 18:09 from 2018 but is still the fifth fastest in history.

While Lewis improved on her time from 2017 running 18:53 which is now the ninth fastest time in championship history. ERAU holds nine of the ten fastest recorded times in Cal Pac Championship history.

All five scoring Eagles finished as All-Cal Pac first teamers since they finished in the Top 7.

The Eagles will travel Nov. 22 to the NAIA Women's Cross Country National Championships in Vancouver, Washington.

Information provided by Embry-Riddle Athletics.