Eagles dominate Providence Christian 5-0 on Halloween night

The Embry-Riddle Eagles (11-3-3, 8-0-1 California Pacific Conference) defeated the Providence Christian Seabeggars (3-13, 3-5 Cal Pac) 5-0 in a dominant Halloween night performance.

FIRST HALF

The Eagles wasted no time getting on the offensive, putting up eighteen shots in the first half alone. Providence goalkeeper Lindsey Clayton saved most, but a phenomenal sliding goal from Riley Martinson off an assist from Katy Hyde in the 20th minute netted the first goal of the night for the eagles.

Martinson assisted Chino Valley local Lauren Foster just ten minutes later. Just before halftime, sophomore forward Sierra Vicente drove down the end line, dishing it off to Parker Lee to give the Eagles a 3-0 lead going into the half. Embry-Riddle’s defense was once again on point, rarely allowing the opposition a chance to attack, leaving just one shot in the half that soared above the crossbar.

SECOND HALF

The Eagles maintained the momentum into the second half, putting up seven shots and two corner kicks in the first ten minutes of the half.

After two shots from Katy Hyde that were just barely saved, Junior Jennifer Inions scored off the rebound for the fourth goal for Embry-Riddle.

A goal by Maggi McElrath, assisted by Haley Matthews, in the final ten minutes put the final nail in the coffin. The Eagle defensive squad did exactly what we’ve come to expect from them, allowing just three shots, with goalkeeper Caitlyn Aaron effortlessly saving the only ball she needed to.

The Eagles dominated on both ends, putting up 44 shots (27 on goal) compared to the four the Seabeggars put up. The Eagles were in control for the entire match, maintaining possession for most of the game.

When asked about the final game of the regular season against Benedictine-Mesa next week, Riley Martinson stated, “We’ve still got the game next week, but we’re starting to look toward the tournament. We’re going go out there and do our best, hopefully get a win and use it to get ready for the tournament”

Sierra Vicente added, “We’re going to use that game to get all the bumps out of the way and play like we know how to play so that we’re ready for the tournament”

With the conference championships approaching fast, Vicente was asked about the team’s mindset as the tournament nears, “We just need to go out and play as hard as we can, we can’t take things lightly. We have to come out from the start playing our best game.”

“We’re going do what we know how to do,” Martinson added, “We’re hoping to get through the conference championships and make it back to [the national championships].”

