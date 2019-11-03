Dewey-Humboldt Town Council to meet Tuesday

The Dewey-Humboldt Town Council is meeting at 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 5, at Dewey Humboldt Town Hall, 2735 S. Highway 68 Suite 10.

The agenda includes the town manager’s report on the status of the new town hall building to be located at 12938 E. Main St. as well as presentations by Planning & Zoning Advisory Commission Chair Victor Hambrick, discussion and possible action relating to multiple sections of the Dewey-Humboldt code of Ordinances; review, discussion and possible action regarding the regulation of steel cargo containers; discussion and possible action related to reviewing the proposed 2018 Building Codes and discussion relating to establishing events where councilmembers have coffee events with the community.