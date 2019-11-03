OFFERS
Copper State Detachment to host annual US Marine Corps Birthday Ball

The Copper State Detachment #906 Marine Corps League is holding its annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball, celebrating the 244th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, at the Prescott Resort Sunday, Nov. 10.(Courier Stock image)

The Copper State Detachment #906 Marine Corps League is holding its annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball, celebrating the 244th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, at the Prescott Resort Sunday, Nov. 10.(Courier Stock image)

By Jason Wheeler | PrescottWheels
Originally Published: November 3, 2019 5:42 p.m.

The Copper State Detachment #906 Marine Corps League is holding its annual Marine Corps Birthday Ball, celebrating the 244th birthday of the United States Marine Corps, at the Prescott Resort Sunday, Nov. 10.

It honors all Marines and anybody’s invited, even if they aren’t Marines and just like the way the whole program goes, said Past Commandant Bob Radcliff who will be the evening’s master of ceremonies.

The doors open at 5 p.m. for a cocktail hour that has music by the five-piece band Mood before traditional ceremonies begin at 6 p.m.

Radcliff mentioned a ceremony involving the Young Marines.

“They escort the couples in to their tables,” Radcliff said.

“Then they come back and then we have a cake ceremony where we cut the cake with a sword.”

The ceremony sees the Young Marines bringing a cake in on a cart with the oldest Marine present, he said.

A person cuts the cake and serves a piece to the oldest Marine who tastes it and then it’s sent to the youngest Marine who tastes it, Radcliff said.

A speech noting that it’s all about how honor is passed form the oldest to youngest is given too, he said.

This year’s special guest speaker is Lt. Col. David Althoff, USMC, Ret. He’ll be coming from Scottsdale, Radcliff said, noting Althoff flew 181 missions.

“A lot of people just like to hear and see the ceremony because everybody’s in their dress blues and they just put on one heck of a ceremony,” Radcliff said. “Then everybody breaks, we eat and they come back and just do a short ceremony and then it’s music the rest of the evening to dance by.”

The cost to attend is $45 per person. Reservations need to be made by Tuesday, Nov. 5, Radcliff said. For more information or to make a reservation, contact Radcliff at 928-273-7421 or at mcl.copperstate@aol.com or visit www.copperstate906mcl.org.

The Prescott Resort is located at 1500 E. Highway 69. Military uniforms or semi-formal dress is requested.

