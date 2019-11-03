Anne Marie Ward announcing bid for Congress in District 4

On Tuesday, Nov. 5, Anne Marie Ward of Prescott will announce her candidacy for the Republican nomination for Arizona’s 4th Congressional District, according to a news release.

Emphasizing the need for good-paying jobs, securing the border, fixing the national debt, and defending the Constitution, Ward will bring a small business owner’s solutions-oriented perspective to fixing the problems in Washington, D.C.

“As a Prescott Valley native, I’ve seen first-hand how rural Arizona has been left behind by career politicians who’ve lost sight of what it means to serve, ‘We the People.’ From Yuma to Bullhead City to Prescott, hardworking Arizonans need a voice now, more than ever, that fights for them in Washington, D.C. I’m running for Congress to fight for a legacy that we rural Arizonans can be proud of.”

Ward’s campaign launch announcement will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at The Palace Restaurant & Saloon, 120 S. Montezuma St., Prescott.

Ward, who was born and raised in Prescott Valley, currently lives in Prescott with her husband, Robert, and two children. She comes from a ranching and farming family. Her community service includes serving as an Associate Member for Tri-State Youth Internship and Leadership in Bullhead City, Kingman, and Lake Havasu City. She was formerly the Regent for her local chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution, which included community service and historic preservation fundraising.

