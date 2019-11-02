OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 02
Yavapai County awarded $385,000 for housing rehabilitation

Originally Published: November 2, 2019 12:20 p.m.

On Thursday, Oct. 10, Yavapai County was awarded grant funds totaling $385,000 by the Arizona Department of Housing, for the Owner-Occupied Housing Rehabilitation Program. Northern Arizona Council of Governments (NACOG) will administer the grant funding and related projects in partnership with Yavapai County.

This money will go toward making repairs to homes and removing mobility barriers. This can include adding hand rails, ramps or any necessary repairs to bring the homes up to code and to improve the health and safety of the home.

Yavapai County Board of Supervisors Chairman Randy Garrison said, “This ongoing partnership between NACOG and Yavapai County is a great way to direct grant funds to those in need. I look forward to seeing the critical improvements these funds will make possible for the residents of Yavapai County.”

This is the second time Yavapai County has been awarded this grant. The first award assisted homes located throughout Cottonwood, Camp Verde, Cordes Lakes, Mayer, Prescott Valley and Spring Valley. Some of the most urgent needs that were met include ADA repairs, plumbing and electrical repairs and fire alarm replacements.

According to the grant stipulations, no more than two households will be at 50% to 80% of area median income (the maximum qualifying income), at least two will be at or below 30% of area median income, and the balance must be at or below 50% of area median income.

At least 50% of the money must be allocated for physically disabled persons and at least 70% of the beneficiaries will be seniors (62 and older).

For more information contact Chloe VanHoose, 928-445-0211, cvanhoose@nacog.org.

These funds are designated for rural areas in the county and can be used only outside of Prescott Valley and City of Prescott.

Information provided by Yavapai County.

