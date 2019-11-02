Top honors at Prescott Chess Club Quads result in tie
Jim Briggs of Chino Valley and Kyle Christie of Flagstaff tied for top honors in the Prescott Quads #16 held Saturday, Oct. 26. They shared $75 for their 2.5-0.5 records. In Quads #15 these two ended up first and second. Their quad was composed of the four top-rated chess players and where each player played one game against the others.
The tournament, divided into two sections, attracted nine chess players for a full day of chess at Yavapai College. Tom Green, president of the Prescott Chess Club, directed this U.S. Chess-rated event, which was co-sponsored by the Prescott Chess Club and the OLLI Chess Special Interest Group. This was the first rated chess event held in Prescott this year.
Henry Ebarb of Prescott, Duncan Reay of Paulden, Randall Gremlich of Kingman, and Dane Beveridge of Prescott Valley, shared the $100 prize money in the section for their 2-1 records. This six-player section used the Swiss System for pairing.
The next Prescott Chess Club rated U.S. Chess tournament will be held at Yavapai College on Saturday, Nov. 16.
Information provided by Thomas Green.
To seubmit your personal, club or organization milestones, email editorial@prescottaz.com or visit
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: