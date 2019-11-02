Top honors at Prescott Chess Club Quads result in tie

Jim Briggs of Chino Valley and Kyle Christie of Flagstaff tied for top honors in the Prescott Quads #16 held Saturday, Oct. 26. They shared $75 for their 2.5-0.5 records. In Quads #15 these two ended up first and second. Their quad was composed of the four top-rated chess players and where each player played one game against the others.

The tournament, divided into two sections, attracted nine chess players for a full day of chess at Yavapai College. Tom Green, president of the Prescott Chess Club, directed this U.S. Chess-rated event, which was co-sponsored by the Prescott Chess Club and the OLLI Chess Special Interest Group. This was the first rated chess event held in Prescott this year.

Henry Ebarb of Prescott, Duncan Reay of Paulden, Randall Gremlich of Kingman, and Dane Beveridge of Prescott Valley, shared the $100 prize money in the section for their 2-1 records. This six-player section used the Swiss System for pairing.

The next Prescott Chess Club rated U.S. Chess tournament will be held at Yavapai College on Saturday, Nov. 16.

Information provided by Thomas Green.

