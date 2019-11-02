OFFERS
Rooney elected interim president of education endowment group

Jodi Rooney (Courtesy)

Jodi Rooney (Courtesy)

Originally Published: November 2, 2019 6:55 p.m.

Longtime Prescott Valley resident and former Town Council member Jodi Rooney has been elected as the interim president of the Gardner Family Teacher Scholarship (GiFTS) Foundation.

Rooney, a member of the GiFTS volunteer board of directors, replaces former president Robert St. Clair, a Prescott Valley banker who relocated in September to an executive position with BMO Harris Bank in Chicago.

Rooney has years of experience with educational organizations. A graduate of Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, she moved to Arizona in 2006 with her husband, James “Casey” Rooney, who became the economic development manager for the City of Cottonwood. She became the administrator for the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization. In 2010, she accepted a professional position with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). While there, she was the architect for the ADOT Education Encouragement Connection for Women, a program designed to help women succeed in higher education increasing the leadership pool.

In January 2018, she was named the 2017-18 “Woman of the Year” by the Metropolitan Phoenix Chapter of Women in Transportation.

GiFTS is a non-profit organization administered by a volunteer board of directors. To date, it has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships to qualified applicants. Founded in 2001 by the late Gladys Gardner, a former teacher who later became an Arizona legislator and ultimately a Yavapai County Supervisor.

GiFTS will be granting more than $25,000 to aspiring Yavapai County teachers in March 2020. This organization is proud to hold a 1% administrative rate, which means more money gets to those who need it. To support the endowment, visit https://ycesa.com/gardner-teacher-scholarship/.

More like this story

New board members elected at GiFTS
Names in the News
ESEYC taps O'Neill for board of directors
Applicants sought for Yavapai County teacher education scholarships
Scholarships available for local education students

