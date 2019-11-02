Rooney elected interim president of education endowment group
Longtime Prescott Valley resident and former Town Council member Jodi Rooney has been elected as the interim president of the Gardner Family Teacher Scholarship (GiFTS) Foundation.
Rooney, a member of the GiFTS volunteer board of directors, replaces former president Robert St. Clair, a Prescott Valley banker who relocated in September to an executive position with BMO Harris Bank in Chicago.
Rooney has years of experience with educational organizations. A graduate of Augustana College in Rock Island, Illinois, she moved to Arizona in 2006 with her husband, James “Casey” Rooney, who became the economic development manager for the City of Cottonwood. She became the administrator for the Central Yavapai Metropolitan Planning Organization. In 2010, she accepted a professional position with the Arizona Department of Transportation (ADOT). While there, she was the architect for the ADOT Education Encouragement Connection for Women, a program designed to help women succeed in higher education increasing the leadership pool.
In January 2018, she was named the 2017-18 “Woman of the Year” by the Metropolitan Phoenix Chapter of Women in Transportation.
GiFTS is a non-profit organization administered by a volunteer board of directors. To date, it has provided more than $300,000 in scholarships to qualified applicants. Founded in 2001 by the late Gladys Gardner, a former teacher who later became an Arizona legislator and ultimately a Yavapai County Supervisor.
GiFTS will be granting more than $25,000 to aspiring Yavapai County teachers in March 2020. This organization is proud to hold a 1% administrative rate, which means more money gets to those who need it. To support the endowment, visit https://ycesa.com/gardner-teacher-scholarship/.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: