Rants & Raves: Nov. 3, 2018

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

RE: City delays vote on part of water policy. In addition to changing water to wine, Mayor Mengarelli can ensure that adding a huge increase in population uses less water than no increase. Onward developers, onward.

Stores that hold sales where you need to buy multiples in order to get discounted price. Not fair to singles and retired couples.

It was a pleasure to see all the ex-Diamondbacks players during the seventh game of the World Series. That, and the mute button made an enjoyable game.

Keeping kids safe on Halloween by closing off heavily trafficked treat streets. Proactive, good idea.

Marijuana legalization law is bad law. Same one as tried to pass two years ago only different sponsors. Restrictions on five plants to grow. Washington State allows 15 plants to grow for MMJ patients. The administration always strips voter intent.

Kudos to Kate Curren for volunteering for the state AMA committee, which is reviewing certain important water issues. State water laws are a mess and affect the Prescott area. Can Citizens Water Advisory Group (CWAG) leaders help on this committee?

Pedestrians in Prescott Lakes, we are lucky to have sidewalks – use them! Please walk on the sidewalks, NOT on the street.

Retiring, sad to see the Book Nook leaving. Thank you for being part of what makes Prescott so endearing.

A big thanks to the Jersey Lilly for continuing to support the city with raising money for our Christmas lights!

Two things: Thank you to all the Mt. Vernon residents who were so good to the trick-or-treaters AND good luck, Chewy! Hope you win the grant!

Good editorial Oct. 27 about “education funding flawed.” But you neglected to say that Kathy Hoffman’s lack of money is due to the legislature funding less than half of the 4% budgeted. No wonder there are delays in the process.