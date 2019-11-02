OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 02
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Rants & Raves: Nov. 3, 2018

Originally Published: November 2, 2019 9:28 p.m.

Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.

  • RE: City delays vote on part of water policy. In addition to changing water to wine, Mayor Mengarelli can ensure that adding a huge increase in population uses less water than no increase. Onward developers, onward.

  • Stores that hold sales where you need to buy multiples in order to get discounted price. Not fair to singles and retired couples.

  • It was a pleasure to see all the ex-Diamondbacks players during the seventh game of the World Series. That, and the mute button made an enjoyable game.

  • Keeping kids safe on Halloween by closing off heavily trafficked treat streets. Proactive, good idea.

  • Marijuana legalization law is bad law. Same one as tried to pass two years ago only different sponsors. Restrictions on five plants to grow. Washington State allows 15 plants to grow for MMJ patients. The administration always strips voter intent.

  • Kudos to Kate Curren for volunteering for the state AMA committee, which is reviewing certain important water issues. State water laws are a mess and affect the Prescott area. Can Citizens Water Advisory Group (CWAG) leaders help on this committee?

  • Pedestrians in Prescott Lakes, we are lucky to have sidewalks – use them! Please walk on the sidewalks, NOT on the street.

  • Retiring, sad to see the Book Nook leaving. Thank you for being part of what makes Prescott so endearing.

  • A big thanks to the Jersey Lilly for continuing to support the city with raising money for our Christmas lights!

  • Two things: Thank you to all the Mt. Vernon residents who were so good to the trick-or-treaters AND good luck, Chewy! Hope you win the grant!

  • Good editorial Oct. 27 about “education funding flawed.” But you neglected to say that Kathy Hoffman’s lack of money is due to the legislature funding less than half of the 4% budgeted. No wonder there are delays in the process.

  • It’s inappropriate and rude to go on your neighbor’s property and question workers/repairmen about the jobs they’re doing. It’s none of your business! You’re being intrusive, not neighborly. Respect boundaries. Nobody wants a nosey neighbor!

All Rants&Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dCourier.com/rants-and-raves or email editors@prescottaz.com.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Rants & Raves: Oct. 29, 2017
Rants & Raves: July 27, 2017
Rants & Raves: July 16, 2017
Rants & Raves: Sept. 16, 2017
Rants & Raves: July 20, 2017

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries