Rants & Raves: Nov. 3, 2018
Got something on your mind? Tell us about it in 40 words or less.
RE: City delays vote on part of water policy. In addition to changing water to wine, Mayor Mengarelli can ensure that adding a huge increase in population uses less water than no increase. Onward developers, onward.
Stores that hold sales where you need to buy multiples in order to get discounted price. Not fair to singles and retired couples.
It was a pleasure to see all the ex-Diamondbacks players during the seventh game of the World Series. That, and the mute button made an enjoyable game.
Keeping kids safe on Halloween by closing off heavily trafficked treat streets. Proactive, good idea.
Marijuana legalization law is bad law. Same one as tried to pass two years ago only different sponsors. Restrictions on five plants to grow. Washington State allows 15 plants to grow for MMJ patients. The administration always strips voter intent.
Kudos to Kate Curren for volunteering for the state AMA committee, which is reviewing certain important water issues. State water laws are a mess and affect the Prescott area. Can Citizens Water Advisory Group (CWAG) leaders help on this committee?
Pedestrians in Prescott Lakes, we are lucky to have sidewalks – use them! Please walk on the sidewalks, NOT on the street.
Retiring, sad to see the Book Nook leaving. Thank you for being part of what makes Prescott so endearing.
A big thanks to the Jersey Lilly for continuing to support the city with raising money for our Christmas lights!
Two things: Thank you to all the Mt. Vernon residents who were so good to the trick-or-treaters AND good luck, Chewy! Hope you win the grant!
Good editorial Oct. 27 about “education funding flawed.” But you neglected to say that Kathy Hoffman’s lack of money is due to the legislature funding less than half of the 4% budgeted. No wonder there are delays in the process.
It’s inappropriate and rude to go on your neighbor’s property and question workers/repairmen about the jobs they’re doing. It’s none of your business! You’re being intrusive, not neighborly. Respect boundaries. Nobody wants a nosey neighbor!
All Rants&Raves are subject to editing. Submit RANTS&RAVES at dCourier.com/rants-and-raves or email editors@prescottaz.com.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: