OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sun, Nov. 03
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Prescott Vietnam veteran to celebrate his 1st Thanksgiving with sister he never knew he had

Patrick Lilly, 72, left, reunited in Prescott, sitting on entry ledge just outside the front door of Lilly’s home, with his sister, Kathleen Bischoff, 69, of Pompano Beach, Florida. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Patrick Lilly, 72, left, reunited in Prescott, sitting on entry ledge just outside the front door of Lilly’s home, with his sister, Kathleen Bischoff, 69, of Pompano Beach, Florida. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

mugshot photo
By Nanci Hutson | HutsonNanci
Originally Published: November 2, 2019 10:21 p.m.

On Thanksgiving Day, Prescott veteran and retired U.S. Postal worker will travel to just outside Ashville, North Carolina, to celebrate the American holiday with blood relatives for the first time in his 72 years.

All thanks to a DNA test kit.

Prior to “spitting and sending” his DNA off as a genealogical experiment just over a month ago, Patrick Lilly thought he was an only child.

The Vietnam veteran and retired Post Office electrician technician was just 4 years old when his now 90-year-old German war bride mother divorced his American soldier father John Charles Lilly, now deceased, and sent him to live with his paternal grandparents in the Alsace-Lorraine section of France. Lilly had no siblings, and he and his wife of 33 years, Judith, suffering now with Alzheimer’s disease, never had their own children.

photo

On left is Patrick Lilly as a toddler; similar age photo of Kathleen Bischoff on right. (Courtesy)

So to learn he had a sister three years younger than him born to his mother, Jacqueline, out of wedlock in New York City, was beyond a shock.

“It’s surreal. After 72 years to find I have a sister,” Lilly said. “I didn’t know what it was like to be in a family because I was always on my own. I only knew how to spell the word s-i-s-t-e-r; it was just a word in the dictionary.”

Until Oct. 23 when his sister, Kathleen Bischoff, 69, now of Pompano Beach, Florida, arrived at Sky Harbor International in Phoenix for a quick, two-day visit.

“There were a lot of emotions. Wow!” said Lilly during an interview the day after he and his newfound sister reunited at his Prescott home. “I did a lot of crying … Now I’m an uncle and a great uncle.”

Bischoff, a widow with two adult children and one grandson, was adopted the brother and wife of her birth mother’s maternity nurse; Paul and Madeline Medunic, both now deceased. Bischoff was raised outside Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, with four younger siblings born to her parents.

photo

Patrick Lilly, 72, brother, reunited in Prescott with his sister, Kathleen Bischoff, 69, of Pompano Beach, Florida, looking at photos of Bischoff’s family that Lilly will meet at Thanksgiving in North Carolina. (Nanci Hutson/Courier)

Unlike Lilly, Bischoff knew from the time she was a young teen she had a birth older half-brother somewhere — and for more than a half century she has carried a single, signed photograph of her birth mother as a teenager tucked inside her wallet. She, too, has a pair of her birth mother’s earrings that her adopted parents were instructed to give her on her 17th birthday.

Lilly matched his mother’s signature to the one on his sister’s photograph that reads, “Remember always, Jacky.” They are identical.

For Lilly, though, what is most uncanny is Bischoff’s appearance. She bears a remarkable resemblance to their mother who they intend to go and visit in France next spring. He recognized her immediately as she approached him in the airport terminal.

FAMILY TIES

Despite curiosity about her birth lineage, Bischoff didn’t know how to pursue the matter until her daughter presented her with a DNA kit as a Christmas gift last year. Their DNA tests proved a 99% sibling match.

“Fate,” said a teary-eyed Bischoff as she shared photo albums and timelines with her brother at his kitchen table.

Both were forced from time-to-time to reach for a Kleenex.

The one thing the two siblings agreed on was that from the moment they talked on the phone, after Bischoff received Lilly’s email, they were connected at the heart.

“We spoke for an hour-and-a-half and it was so easy,” Bischoff said. “It was like we’d always known each other.”

“I loved her just like that, and I we hadn’t even met,” Lilly said of their first phone call. “And I liked her son and daughter just from the sounds of their voices on the phone.”

CATCHING UP

So what have they learned about each other?

Lilly was something of an incorrigible teenager. In 1962, he was shipped off to the Florida Air Academy College before he went to Parks College and then St. Louis University where he did not perform well.

He left school in 1965 and enlisted in the U.S. Army in 1966. He served in Vietnam from 1968 to 1969 — at one point he was injured and accidentally listed as Killed In Action. He then returned to college, attending Daniel Webster College in New Hampshire.

He went back into the Army from 1973 to 1977 and served on a bomb squad in South America. He earned the rank of sergeant before he was discharged in San Diego. It was there he started his career with the Postal Service.

From hearing her brother’s life story, Bischoff said she felt she got the better end of the deal. She grew up surrounded by a loving family that remains connected to this day. She earned a bachelor’s degree in education from Pennsylvania State University, but taught for only a short time before she opted to work in restaurants and in retail.

The only unfinished business in her life was finding her long-lost brother, she said.

“Now I have relative in the United States and in France,” she said as tears streamed down her cheeks.

RECONNECTION

“It’s an emotional rollercoaster,” Lilly said as the two conversed. “Surreal is the only word I can think of to described how I feel. It’s a shame my wife can’t share in this.”

“We have laughed and cried a lot, and shared lots of stories,” Lilly said as his sister joked with the tree-cat owner over his feline affection.

A decade-long volunteer with the Yavapai Humane Society, Lilly has been affectionately referred to as the “Cat Whisperer.”

“This is why people should test their DNA,” Lilly said of his quickly expanding family. “I’m glad I did it.”

“So am I,” Bischoff concluded.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Mystery of baby left in phone booth solved 64 years later
Dutch fertility doctor may have more than 49 children
Dear Annie: The other family and the not-so-secret affair
Sisters separated for 56 years share histories
Dear Annie: DNA results bombshell

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries