Piacenza: Switching gears

This past week in Prescott saw the beginning of winter temperatures. I’ve taken to checking my phone’s weather app before I step outside; it’s always in that transition period when I’m still dressing for balmy fall weather, before I know the change has come, that I’m likely to catch cold. For me the most important thing is to keep my neck warm and socks on my feet!

As most people know, we have a large population of retirees in the Prescott area. Going from a full-time working life to being more or less “at your leisure,” is more than a change in the weather. It is truly a shift from one season of life to another. When talking with my fellow retirees, I’ve often heard the comment about their spouse or a friend: “(He/she) is having a hard time making the transition to retired life.”

Our weather rarely if ever goes from mid- to high 70s with blue skies and sunshine one day, to 30s with white/grey skies and a full-on major snowstorm the next. Neither can one expect to go from 60 to zero, from total immersion in the demands of the working world to the spacious, self-directed life of the retiree, in a day, a week, a month or even a year.

There’s a car commercial out recently that asks, “We’re all interested in how fast a car goes from zero to 60, but shouldn’t we be just as interested in how fast it goes from 60 to zero?” It’s important for a car to be able to stop short in an instant to avoid hitting an obstacle (in the commercial, a slow-moving turtle). But human beings are not mechanical, quite the contrary.

When our lives are impacted suddenly and negatively we call it “trauma.” But few seem to acknowledge that a sudden positive change can also be disorienting. In the case of retirement, preparing a little ahead, activity-wise not just financially, and slowly easing into the new lifestyle can make a big difference in comfort level.

Even before my retirement date rolled around, I had begun looking for and taking on part-time contract writing jobs. I wrote articles and blog posts for educational, ecological and yoga websites, as well as more commercial enterprises. Make no mistake, it didn’t pay much! But for close to a year after I retired, I was keeping my brain percolating to a familiar rhythm.

While I was working I had already become involved as a volunteer with Prescott Area Leadership (PAL). The program gave me a much more complete picture of our community and all the opportunities, volunteer and otherwise, available here. Once I was free of daily commitments, I was able to take on more responsibilities with PAL and participate in other groups that interested me. This was supported by continuing to read The Daily Courier, where I first heard about PAL!

I now volunteer with the county chapter of my political party in addition to participating in several other interest groups, including sociable “ladies who lunch,” a book club and, of course, writing my bi-weekly column for the Courier. Many a day I must get up and out for an early meeting. But many a day, I lounge around with a cup of coffee, bantering with my husband and enjoying the delicious open spaces in the calendar that retirement brings. The changing seasons do mean making adjustments, but also the loveliest new experiences!

For assistance with your retirement transition, you may want to get in touch with a life coach or other similar resource.