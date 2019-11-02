OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 02
Obituary: Sharon ‘Sherry’ Marie Cornett

Originally Published: November 2, 2019 9:11 p.m.

Sharon “Sherry” Marie Cornett, age 73, passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019. She was born to the late Hiram Paul Glover and Louise Faris on November 16, 1945.

Sherry was born in Bremerton, Washington and resided in areas of Washington and California before settling into the community she loved in Prescott, Arizona. Sherry had a passion for food and cooking from a very early age and enjoyed teaching people to cook healthy food.

Sherry had a wonderful heart and a beautiful soul, which she generously shared with anyone and everyone.

Sherry is survived by her beloved husband, Edward Cornett; her sister, Cathie Mastroianni and husband, Joseph; her sister, Karen Lockard and husband, Randy; daughter, Tiffany Nicosia; daughter, Debbie Betts and her husband, Glenn; Alan Cornett, Bruce Cornett, as well as her grandchildren, Joshua Menard and wife, Melony, Brianna Nicosia, Casey Hand, Chance Hand, Tyler Smith, Alyssa Sanchez and husband, Rich and many great grandchildren. Sherry also had many nieces and nephews, Natalie Moreau and husband, Aron, Tony Mastroianni and fiancé, Dawn, Sarah Mulligan and husband Ryan, Robert Lockard, Jackie Schutza and a number of other loving relatives and close friends. Sherry is also survived by her well-loved cat, Sir Callaway III, who will miss her dearly. Sherry was predeceased by her brothers, John and Joseph Glover. A memorial service will be held on November 9, 2019, at 1:00 p.m. at Shepherd of the Hills Lutheran Church, 1202 Green Lane, in Prescott.

A service celebrating her life will also be held on December 14th, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Haven of Rest, 8503 State Route 16 NW, Gig Harbor, Wash. The family wishes to thank everyone who so lovingly cared for her in the last years of her life.

Information provided by survivors.

