Obituary: Paul Heberton Gordon

Paul Heberton Gordon, born on August 20, 1964, died at the age of 55 on October 19, 2019 from complications related to Parkinson’s disease. Paul was born to Rosalie and Richard Gordon in Prescott Arizona. Raised in Skull Valley Arizona where his parents owned Quarter Circle J cattle ranch, Paul learned to ride horses and herd cattle.

He attended Skull Valley Elementary school and Prescott Junior high, but completed his High School education at Cate School in Santa Barbara California. At Cate, Paul excelled at academics and baseball, a passion he held throughout his life.

Paul returned to Arizona for undergraduate study at Northern Arizona University in Flagstaff where he majored in pre-med. Upon completion, he and his fiancé moved to Tucson, where Paul completed his medical studies and graduated summa cum laude. After marrying Lisa Lande at Quarter Circle J Ranch on June 26, 1986, Paul and his wife moved to Manhattan, New York, where Paul had accepted an internship and residency at NY Presbyterian Hospital at Columbia University. In 1988 with residency completed, Paul and Lisa moved back to the Southwest where Paul joined the University of New Mexico Hospital as a staff neurologist. There they lived on Old Church Road in Corrales, NM with their three beloved German Shepherds, Bosque, Arroyo, and Santo. After a one-year fellowship back at Columbia Presbyterian in 1996, Paul accepted a position with Lovelace Hospital in Albuquerque New Mexico. He remained with Lovelace until 2002, but once again accepted work with Columbia PDG.

Paul moved back to Manhattan, this time on his own since Lisa and he had amicably divorced in 2002. He did groundbreaking research and offered compassionate care to hundreds of patients. Paul, forever striving to contribute, was determined to return to academia in pursuit of a Ph.D.. He left the US in 2009 for the Pierre et Marie Curie university in Paris to study Neurology and Neuroepidemiology and completed a PhD degree in Neuroepidemiology in 2012, with the highest mention for dissertation. Also at that time, he was working with Professor Meininger at the Pitié Salpétrière Hospital in Paris.

Paul studied all types of rare neurological diseases, Lou Gerig disease (ALS), Alzheimer and fatefully the one that also took his life, Parkinson’s. Paul moved back once again to the Southwest, this time to Mancos, Colorado where he worked as a neurologist for the Navajo Reservation. During this time, on May 7, 2012 Paul remarried to Guangnan (Nan) Duan. Due to health related issues, Paul reluctantly retired in 2017 and passed in his home under the loving care of his wife. Never having children, Paul is survived by his wife Nan Gordon, and siblings, Chris Gordon age 66, Craig Gordon age 64, and Jennifer Gordon age 61.

