Obituary Notice: Georgie Ann Kayser-Witt-Wetherill

Georgie Ann Kayser-Witt-Wetherill, a second generation Arizonan, born October 7th, 1928 in Kingman, Ariz., passed away at her home in Prescott Valley, Ariz., on October 27th, 2019, at the age of 91. Funeral services will be held on November 23rd, 2019 at Trinity Episcopal Church, 425 E. Spring Street, in Kingman at 10:00 a.m.