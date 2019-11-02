Obituary Notice: Frankie Faye Croy

Frankie Faye Croy, born September 14th, 1933 in Lake Charles Louisiana, passed away on October 23rd, 2019 in Prescott Valley, Ariz. A graveside service was held on Tuesday, October 29th, 2019, at Heritage Memorial Park Cemetery in Dewey, Ariz. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.