Obituary Notice: Edward R. Kuconis
Originally Published: November 2, 2019 8:31 p.m.
Edward R. Kuconis, born December 5th, 1954 in Beverly, Mass., passed away on October 20th, 2019 in Yarnell, Ariz. No services are to be held at this time. Arrangements entrusted to Ruffner-Wakelin Funeral Homes and Crematory.
