Obituary: Marinell (Cooki) Boyd

Marinell (Cooki) Boyd, born April 30th, 1949 in Torrance, Calif., passed away October 1st, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. Cooki grew up in Redondo Beach with her parents, Waldo Cox and Betty Rumell Cox and her two older brothers, Tom Cox and Jon Cox. She was the precious baby girl of the family as the youngest and only girl. Her parents and brother, Jon, preceded her in death.

In 1969 she was introduced to her future husband, Timothy Boyd, through mutual friends. They married in November 1969 and lived in the High Desert area of California. In 1979, they moved to Chino Valley, Ariz., where they remained until both of their deaths.

She was an avid volunteer for the PTA when her children were young. She also loved her volunteer work with the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo. During rodeo week she could always be found feeding the volunteers and competitors in the Hospitality Room or working hard in the ticket booths. She was a Chairman with PFD for 10 years.

Cooki was mostly a homemaker who stayed home to raise her children and later doted heavily on her grandchildren. Cooki and Tim had 3 children that they adored, Joshua (Tina) Boyd, Kristen (Danny) Duran, and Rebekah Boyd; 14 grandchildren, Tyler, Samantha, Kelley, Hannah, David, Jaiden, Isabel, Abigail, James, Isaac, Matthew, Ava, Molly and Joseph and one great-granddaughter, Quinn. Cooki was most proud of her family, was so loved, and will be greatly missed. Cooki chose cremation and private family services. Anyone wishing to, can make donations in her memory to toysfortots.org/donate.

Information provided by survivors.