OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 02
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Marinell (Cooki) Boyd

Marinell (Cooki) Boyd

Marinell (Cooki) Boyd

Originally Published: November 2, 2019 8:56 p.m.

Marinell (Cooki) Boyd, born April 30th, 1949 in Torrance, Calif., passed away October 1st, 2019 in Prescott, Ariz. Cooki grew up in Redondo Beach with her parents, Waldo Cox and Betty Rumell Cox and her two older brothers, Tom Cox and Jon Cox. She was the precious baby girl of the family as the youngest and only girl. Her parents and brother, Jon, preceded her in death.

In 1969 she was introduced to her future husband, Timothy Boyd, through mutual friends. They married in November 1969 and lived in the High Desert area of California. In 1979, they moved to Chino Valley, Ariz., where they remained until both of their deaths.

She was an avid volunteer for the PTA when her children were young. She also loved her volunteer work with the Disabled American Veterans Auxiliary and Prescott Frontier Days Rodeo. During rodeo week she could always be found feeding the volunteers and competitors in the Hospitality Room or working hard in the ticket booths. She was a Chairman with PFD for 10 years.

Cooki was mostly a homemaker who stayed home to raise her children and later doted heavily on her grandchildren. Cooki and Tim had 3 children that they adored, Joshua (Tina) Boyd, Kristen (Danny) Duran, and Rebekah Boyd; 14 grandchildren, Tyler, Samantha, Kelley, Hannah, David, Jaiden, Isabel, Abigail, James, Isaac, Matthew, Ava, Molly and Joseph and one great-granddaughter, Quinn. Cooki was most proud of her family, was so loved, and will be greatly missed. Cooki chose cremation and private family services. Anyone wishing to, can make donations in her memory to toysfortots.org/donate.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Timothy James Boyd
Obituaries: Shannon Leigh Glamuzina-Pisha
Obituary: Betty Canales
Obituary: David Lee Emory
Obituary: Betty Beryl Sommers

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries