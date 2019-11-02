OFFERS
RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons This Week's Circulars (Flipp) 928 Media Lab Purchase a Photo
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Letter Submission Tips Submit Faith & Values Notice Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Obituary Submission Guidelines Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Other Publications Photo Galleries Special Sections Courier Cooks
COMMUNITY
About Us Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Event Calendar Notices Public Notices Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory
e-Edition
TV Listings
Weather Cam
Traffic Cam
NEWS
Business Elections Happenings & Events National & International Odd & Interesting CVRnews.com PVTrib.com
OPINION
Editorials Letters Columns Blogs
SPORTS
Pro Preps College Commentary
KUDOS
Out & About Chew On This Music & Nightlife Nightlife Calendar Words Stage & Screen Art & Style
FEATURES
Courier Cooks Neighbors Real Estate
LIFE
Couples Birth Recognition
ODD
OBITUARIES
HAP
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
928 Media Lab About Us Archives: Pre-Web Classes for the Taking Clubs & Meetings Courier Cooks Newsletter Event Calendar Letter Submission Tips Notices Obituary Submission Guidelines Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad Submit Faith & Values Notice Public Notices Purchase a Photo Real Estate Search RetailMeNot Everyday Smart Source Coupons Special Sections Submissions Home Delivery temporary stop Subscribe and Subscriber Services This Week's Circulars (Flipp) TV Listings Volunteer Opportunities Worship Directory

Subscribe Now
Trusted local news leader for Prescott area communities since 1882
Sat, Nov. 02
Weather  43.0 weather icon
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips

Obituary: Lionel M. Godow

Lionel M. Godow

Lionel M. Godow

Originally Published: November 2, 2019 9:04 p.m.

(1921-2019) Prescott has lost another beautiful voice. Lionel M Godow passed away in his sleep, Saturday, October 26, 2019 at the age of 97. Lionel was preceded in death by his beloved wife Ruth in 2015. Lionel is survived by his three children Michael Godow, Diana Howe and Sharon Godow, who live in the Prescott area and three grandchildren, Alexandra Howe, David Morton Godow, and Samuel Howe.

Lionel was born in Chicago, Illinois, in 1921 to Max and Sophia Godow and raised with his older sister Minette. Lionel graduated in 1942 from Northwestern University School of Business and immediately volunteered his service to the United States Naval Reserve. He served as a communications officer during WWII and saw action on the USS Calvert (APA-32) during the invasion of Sicily and on the USS Saratoga (CV-3) in the Pacific theater.

Upon release from the Navy in 1946, Lionel joined the family business as a member of the Chicago Mercantile Exchange and Board of Trade. In 1948, Lionel met the love of his life, Ruth Pauline Bierly from Sacramento, California, whom he married in 1949.

Their shared passion for music resulted in multiple appearances at the Chicago Opera Company as well as in many choirs in the Chicago area.

Lionel and Ruth moved to the Prescott area in 1990. They immediately immersed themselves in the community giving multiple recitals and concerts for local music organizations including the Symphony Guild of which Lionel was a former board member. Lionel was also a member of SCORE and the Memorial Society. Lionel‘s indomitable passion for life, love of music and community will be missed by all.

Information provided by survivors.

Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

More like this story

Obituary: Ruth B. Godow
Godows in concert event at Prescott Fine Arts Theater
Symphony Guild goes operetta
Tough but necessary
Auditions this week for ‘Beauty and the Beast Jr.’

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Event Calendar
Event Calendar link
Submit Event

This Week's Circulars

To view money-saving ads...

Subscribe to our mailing list

* indicates required

Please select which news alerts you would like to receive

Latest News
PVTrib
CVRNews
Sports
Odd & Interesting
Obituaries