Obituary: Dana James Dore

Dana James Dore, 69, of Paulden, Ariz., passed away in his home on Friday, October 18, 2019, surrounded by loving family and special friends. Dana, the first of five children of Kenneth J (Scoop) and Doris Dore, was born August 8, 1950, in Sidney, Mont.

Dana is survived by his wife of 48 years, Kathi; children, Bryan (Jessica Galloway) Dore and Dawn Kovar; grandchildren, Jacob, Joshua & Finleigh; sisters, Alida Dore, Janet (Norman) Unterseher and Paula (Kirk) Lamphier; numerous nieces and nephews.

Dana was a loving husband, supportive father, grandfather, brother and friend to many. He was preceded in death by his parents and younger brother, Dick.

Dana attended 1st Hay Creek and Brorson country schools before graduating in 1968 from Sidney Senior High School. He joined the US Navy in the fall of 1968 to 1978. After his first enlistment, Dana worked as an FAA Air Traffic Controller at Reid-Hillview Airport in San Jose, Calif. He returned to active duty in 1981 and was then stationed in San Diego, Calif. Dana retired in 1992 as a Chief Petty Officer with 22 years of Service in the US Navy. He then worked as an Air Traffic Control Specialist until 2011, when he retired due to health reasons.

Dana’s diagnose of throat cancer in fall of 2014 did not slow him down. He continued to fight it with dignity, humor and a positive attitude. He tried to keep all his family and friends informed of his condition the entire time. Dana continued to travel, including a couple of Disney cruises; once with his immediate family. In 2017 Dana spent 2 months traveling, spending time with his brother Dick in Sidney, Mont., before his passing. He visited several other friends and family before returning home to Arizona.

Dana was a lifetime member of the Sidney VFW, NRA, NMLRA, and also active in the black powder/muzzle loading communities. After retiring, Dana became more involved with the NMLRA in which he became a field rep, then a Board of Director member for the western states. He spent many days and hours at the NMLRA in Friendship, Ind., and Ben Avery’s NMLRA Western Nationals. He loved going to rendezvous to visit and live the life of the 1800-1840’s mountain man. The PowderHorn Clan was very important to him. Locally Dana was Booshway for several years until his death.

A thank you to the people at Kindred Hospice in Prescott, Ariz., for their loving care and support during his last days. And a special thank you to Dana’s guardian angels who helped so much during his final days.

In lieu of flowers or gifts please donate to the Mayo Clinic Cancer Center for throat cancer research, or to Kindred Hospice, “Marley House,” in Prescott, Ariz. Services will be held on Monday, November 4, 2019, 11-2 pm at the Paulden Community Center.

Information provided by survivors.