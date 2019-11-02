Obituary: Barbara Joan (Helman) Lewis

Barbara Lewis was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, in 1934 and was the daughter of Lee and Myrl Helman and sister to Isadore Bressler, Nancy Gusti, Richard Helman, and Sarah Dunlap. She was the loving and devoted wife of James H. (“Jim”) Lewis for 58 years (until his death in 2015), mother to Francis (Diane), Kathleen (Robert), and Flint (Patricia) and grandmother to their children (Alexandra, Francis, Nicholas, Amanda, Alanna, and Madison).

Barbara made lifelong friends wherever she and Jim lived together, including in Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, California, and then Arizona (Phoenix and then Prescott). A woman of strong faith, she was active in all her churches at these locations – often demonstrating her beautiful singing voice (she often sang on the radio while still in Lebanon High School) in their choirs. Most recently, she had been in the choir, was active in the charity knit group, and served as an usher in the American Lutheran Church in Prescott. A woman of determination, she always sought to better herself and those around her, as shown by her graduating from Loyola University Chicago with a business degree while in her 40’s and then rejoining the workforce at Hertz Corporation and Neiman Marcus. A woman of patience, she was the living embodiment of a loving mother, and her children are ever thankful for that role in their lives.

In addition to singing, Barbara enjoyed golf, skiing, knitting, and reading and made friends through all these activities. She served in leadership roles in groups associated with many of these activities, including as President of the Morro Bay Ladies Golf Club.

Those she left behind miss her and cherish her memory, love and friendship. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Yavapai Humane Society and/or the Prescott Public Library.

Information provided by survivors.