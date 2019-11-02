Obituary: Barbara Joan (Helman) Lewis
Barbara Lewis was born in Lebanon, Pennsylvania, in 1934 and was the daughter of Lee and Myrl Helman and sister to Isadore Bressler, Nancy Gusti, Richard Helman, and Sarah Dunlap. She was the loving and devoted wife of James H. (“Jim”) Lewis for 58 years (until his death in 2015), mother to Francis (Diane), Kathleen (Robert), and Flint (Patricia) and grandmother to their children (Alexandra, Francis, Nicholas, Amanda, Alanna, and Madison).
Barbara made lifelong friends wherever she and Jim lived together, including in Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Illinois, California, and then Arizona (Phoenix and then Prescott). A woman of strong faith, she was active in all her churches at these locations – often demonstrating her beautiful singing voice (she often sang on the radio while still in Lebanon High School) in their choirs. Most recently, she had been in the choir, was active in the charity knit group, and served as an usher in the American Lutheran Church in Prescott. A woman of determination, she always sought to better herself and those around her, as shown by her graduating from Loyola University Chicago with a business degree while in her 40’s and then rejoining the workforce at Hertz Corporation and Neiman Marcus. A woman of patience, she was the living embodiment of a loving mother, and her children are ever thankful for that role in their lives.
In addition to singing, Barbara enjoyed golf, skiing, knitting, and reading and made friends through all these activities. She served in leadership roles in groups associated with many of these activities, including as President of the Morro Bay Ladies Golf Club.
Those she left behind miss her and cherish her memory, love and friendship. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Yavapai Humane Society and/or the Prescott Public Library.
Information provided by survivors.
- NAZ Suns release Troy Williams after assault, disorderly conduct arrest
- Police identify skeletal remains found near Thumb Butte
- Former Prescott office manager indicted for alleged embezzlement of over $300,000 from employer
- DPS seeks 21-year-old fugitive
- Motorcyclist injured in crash on 89; others ignore barricades
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 31, 2019
- Prescott Forest Service seeks help in finding missing 1-ton ‘Wizard Rock’
- The Book Nook, a downtown Prescott staple, to close at end of 2019
- Embry-Riddle responds to accreditation agency’s concerns
- Wizard Rock magically reappears
- Why are flags at half-staff today, October 17, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 6, 2019?
- Highway plan raises eyebrows in Arizona
- Over $1 million in cocaine, heroin seized in I-40 traffic stop
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 8, 2019?
- Why are flags at half-staff today, Oct. 22, 2019
- Registered sex offender arrested for allegedly kidnapping, sexually assaulting teenage girl in Prescott
- Bear spotted in Prescott Valley neighborhood
- Police arrest man on sexual exploitation charges
- Black bear sighted multiple times in Prescott Valley in past month; trapping unsuccessful
More like this story
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: