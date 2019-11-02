Letter: Pay for my well
Originally Published: November 2, 2019 9:19 p.m.
Editor:
For those of us on our second and third wells, we don’t buy into the Prescott City Council’s contention that there is plenty of groundwater for the kind of growth now on the boards. But as long as they can appease their developer buddies, they will keep blowing smoke up everyone’s backsides. I wonder if they would be so kind as to help pay for my next well… if the aquifer isn’t completely depleted by then.
Mike Marks
Prescott
