Letter: America divided
Originally Published: November 2, 2019 9:17 p.m.
Editor:
The two parties and the media have accomplished their goal. America is divided and looking more like America in the 1850s and election of 1860. Turn off Cable TV, turn off your phone and turn off your computer and get off the internet. Try to find a neighbor with opposing views and have a decent and civil discussion.
Thomas Bajusz
Prescott Valley
