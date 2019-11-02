Day trip: Shopping at Tanger Outlets, Nov. 7

Prescott Valley Parks and Recreation is planning a day trip to Tanger Outlets in Glendale leaving Prescott Valley at 8:30 a.m. and returning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 7.

Spend the entire day at the outlets getting holiday shopping done. Lunch will not be included on this trip, so please make sure to plan accordingly.

Must register before Nov. 5. Cost is $15 and it is first come, first serve. All trips travel by 11 passenger van with limited space for miscellaneous items.

To register and for more information, click here or call 928-759-3090.

